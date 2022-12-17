Honoring veterans by laying wreaths

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Today is National Wreaths Across America Day, meaning that thousands of wreath-laying ceremonies were held throughout the nation to honor veterans. Rochester was no exception. At Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial, attendees listened to the national anthem, a member of the Southeast Minnesota Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol gave a heartfelt speech honoring the sacrifices of veterans, and members of the military and squadron laid wreaths down on easels as a sign of respect. Matthew Treichel, a second lieutenant of the Southeast Minnesota Composite Squadron, said the community's support means a lot.
“The bigger turnout for the community that we get, you know, it-it shows that there’s an overwhelming support for our veterans and everybody understands that there-there was a significant sacrifice that-that those veterans have made.”
After the ceremony at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial, cadets from the squadron and volunteers laid wreaths on veterans' graves at multiple Rochester-area cemeteries.