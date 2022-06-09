'Honoring Our PACT Act' set to pass the U.S senate

ROCHESTER, Minn.-U.S Sen. Tina Smith hailed a bipartisan bill known as 'Honoring Our PACT Act,' which is set to clear the senate.
Smith said the bill would eliminate 'bureaucratic red tape' for veterans seeking medical treatment for conditions caused by burn pits, Agent Orange, nuclear waste and more toxic chemicals during their military service.
"What is important is that if you are a Minnesota veteran and you are experiencing a serious illness, like cancer, when you go to the VA, you will not have to prove that the cause of your illness is from working in those dangerous circumstances," Smith said.
This means veterans would no longer have to comb through their military records to prove a link between their ailment and service.
American Legion Post 92 Commander Elect Gilmore, who served in the Marine Corps from 1997 to 2006 as a Light Armor Reconnaissance Marine, with tours in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq, said the bill is needed to help veterans that are still suffering from scars caused from toxic chemical exposure during their deployment.
"We need to be taking care of them. If there is a chance that this could have happened or have occurred because of a burn pit, then we need to be taking care of that. This should not be, well this could have been nature, this could have happened regardless of their service. This is something that we need to look at. These men and women that are coming home, we need to take care of them. Sometimes that battle did not stay on the battlefield. They brought it home with them and it is time for us to take care of them," Gilmore said.
The massive veterans healthcare bill also includes Smith's Atomic Veterans Bill, which would grant the same healthcare access to military servicemen and women that removed nuclear waste from the Marshall Islands during the 1970s.
Smith said the bill is expected to authorize hundreds of millions of dollars for the Cost of War Toxic Exposure Fund.