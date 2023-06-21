Homeless shelters help the homeless beat the heat

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With the summer heating up, homeless shelters are working overtime to keep the homeless population in Med City hydrated overnight.
Salvation Army program director Steve Friederich says, “We are bringing the lunch to them and doing it outside of our core building and just handing them an ice cold water and a sack lunch for their needs."
Shelters don’t always have space to take in homeless people. Without a bed in a shelter, homeless people end up sleeping outside where they can overheat.
The Landing MN co-founder and president Dan Fifield says, "We have a little bit of an issue in Rochester with shelter beds and not having enough, so for those folks that are out and not staying in a shelter that does present a problem. Like I said, we'll try to send them out the door, if we know they're camping we'll make sure they have plenty of water to get them through the night."
The Landing MN is open until 8 P.M. tonight. If seeking shelter from the heat, the Rochester Community Warming Center is located at 200 4th St SE.