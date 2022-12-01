Home searched in Howard County in missing person investigation

ELMA, Iowa – A missing person investigation led to the search of a Howard County home Wednesday.
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says it and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at 808 Main Street in Elma and the investigation is continuing.
The Sheriff’s Office does not say if this search is connected to the disappearance of Jonathan Esparza. The 30-year-old New Hampton man was last seen on October 20 and it is believed he was going to visit a friend in Elma.
Esparza’s car was located on November 11.
Crimestoppers of North Central Iowa is offering a $5,000 reward, and anyone with information is asked to call 641-394-3241 or 800-383-0088.