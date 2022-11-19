Home sales are down nationwide, Rochester area home sales are seeing stable market

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in October for the ninth month in a row to the slowest pre-pandemic sales pace in more than 10 years, as homebuyers grappled with sharply higher mortgage rates, rising home prices and fewer properties on the market.
However in Rochester, real estate experts say the housing market is stable.
Overall numbers of homes for sale in the Rochester area is about 200 or more which is about a 10 percent increase over last year.
That's according to realtor Aaron Jones with Coldwell Banker Realty. He says the good news for buyers is interest rates have gone slightly down, sitting at 6.5 percent instead of the 7 percent.
Many first time buyers are also re introducing themselves to the market.
“We always have people coming and going from Rochester because we have Mayo Clinic, and we have some of the other industries and businesses that support that, and that's been a very big blessing for our community,” Jones says.
Overall, Jones says the area is seeing more of a stable market compared to what we're seeing nationally as houses in the area are still selling.
“We’re not seeing the 4 or 5 offers within a 72 hour period like we were, but there's still a lot of interest out there for a buyer just maybe a little bit more confidence to have a home inspection or to negotiate terms, because of the rise in selection has been a good thing too.”
If you're on the hunt Jones adds the holiday season can be a really good time to be in the market for a new home. For sellers he says right now is also a good time to beat the rush of the spring market.
Existing home sales fell nearly 6 percent last month from September according to the National Association of Realtors.