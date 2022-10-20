Home sales and listings still down in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Data from the Southeast Minnesota Realtors' (SEMR) Sep. report showed closed sales were down by 10.2% in southeast Minnesota.
In Rochester, yearly closed sales in Sep. were down 11.2%.
The median sales price for a house in the Med City was around $323,571 in Sep., which is an increase of 11.6% from 2021.
New listings were also down in Rochester.
There were 2,121 new listings in Sep. of 2021 but only 1,875 in Sep. of 2022, which is a -11.6% difference.
However, other cities in Olmsted County have seen a positive trend with its housing market.
In Stewartville, new listings increased by 26% over the last year, with closed sales up 13.6%.
The median sales price for a home in Stewartville was around $300,000 dollars.
SEMR's President Adam Howell said sellers and realtors are dealing with a different housing market due to hikes in interest rates.
"When you are thinking about selling your home with the way this market has changed, you really have to consider the fact that we are not in the market we were six months ago. With interest rates climbing the way they have, that has priced some of our buyers out of the market," Howell said. "It is not like your home has decreased in value. That is not the case. It is just your home is not going to be going up in value like it was. So, when we look at numbers from six months, before interest rates were hitting, we were in a situation where you are getting multiple offers. You have all of these people wanting your home. Well, it is not much like that anymore," Howell said.
Howell added that another troubling trend was the lowering of the home affordability index, which dropped 31% over the year.
This does not mean homes are not affordable for potential home buyers but could prove to be a problem if the index continues to drop, according to Howell.
