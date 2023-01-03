Home radon testing has plunged in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Radon testing in newly bought homes has dropped 39% in two years.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says the number of home radon tests completed during real estate sales in 2022 was down 39% from 2020, even though home sales did not decline. MDH says reduced testing means fewer home buyers are identifying and reducing this cancer-causing hazard.
“Unfortunately, we have seen a decline in radon testing reported to us during home sales,” says Dan Tranter, supervisor of the MDH Indoor Air Program. “Radon professionals have also told us about a decline in their services. During the hot housing market in the last couple of years, some home buyers were skipping home inspections and radon tests.”
The colorless, odorless gas occurs naturally in Minnesota soils and is found at elevated levels in about 40% of all Minnesota homes. MDH says radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers and each year radon kills more than 21,000 people across the country.
“From 2018 through 2020 we experienced tremendous increase in radon testing,” says Doug Laurent with Homefax Radon Services, a Plymouth-based home inspection company. “However, in early 2021, the market conditions drove many buyers to forgo a home inspection and with it, radon testing. Buyers that waived their home inspections and radon tests are not following up with testing after they move in, at least not with a professional.”
This winter, MDH is partnering with local public health departments and other organizations to make test kits available to all Minnesotans at low or no cost. Participating agencies and vendors can be found on MDH’s Radon Testing website. Hardware stores may also stock test kits. Licensed professionals can also conduct testing.
More information about radon in Minnesota is available on the MDH website at Radon in Homes or by calling the MDH Indoor Air Unit at 651-201-4601 or 1-800-798-9050.