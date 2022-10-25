Home destroyed by fire in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Fire destroyed a home in Charles City over the weekend.
Firefighters were called to the 2900 block of Cottonwood Place around 1:35 am Sunday. Two adults in the home were able to escape after being alerted by smoke alarms. Firefighters then rescued two cats and a couple of other pets from the home.
The Charles City Fire Department says the home is likely a total loss from extensive fire, smoke, and water damage. Firefighters remained on the scene until around 5:30 am Sunday and continue to deal with various hot spots in the wreckage into Monday.
Fire Departments from Floyd, Colwell, Nashua, Ionia, Rudd, and Marble Rock assisted with this blaze and AMR Ambulance, Charles City Police Department, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd County Search and Rescue, MidAmerican Energy, Black Hills Energy, and the Floyd County 911 Communications Center were also involved in this incident. Approximately 40 firefighters helped battle this blaze.
No injuries are reported from this fire and the cause is not considered to be suspicious.