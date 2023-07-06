Home damaged, pets rescued from Monday fire in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Four pets were rescued from a fire in Albert Lea on Monday.
Fire Rescue crews were called to the 1000 block of Maplehill Drive just after 5 pm and arrived to find smoke coming from the eaves of the home and a single-car attached garage. Firefighters confirmed the owner of the home was out of town but there were pets inside.
Albert Lea Fire Rescue says the flames were quickly put out and two dogs and two cats were located unharmed inside the home.
Investigators say the fire started from a candle getting knocked down in the garage and contacting flammable materials. Estimated damage to the structure is $40,000.
The Albert Lea Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded to the fire.