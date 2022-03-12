Home and Lifestyle show in Rochester this weekend at Graham Arena

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With spring on its way, people in the Med City are looking to redecorate.
This weekend people got to explore what the Rochester Home and Lifestyle show had in store.
Nearly 70 national and regional exhibitors participated in the home show geared at helping people with their home and lifestyle needs - both indoor and outdoors.
With only so many providers out there, and supply chain challenges, this showcases only what's available.
Bradford Hansen with Rochester Minnesota Shows says many contractors are booked from 12-16 months out.
“These products are here, these people want to work with you because they're accessible. They're not playing phone tag. You can talk to them one-on-one about what your problem is, and how they can solve it,” says Hansen.
The home show carried a variety of exhibitors. An arena of campers, trailers, boats, pontoons, and ATVs was on display.
From outdoor, lawn, garden and recreation - to indoor products and services for housing needs - from roof - shingles - basement - interior - exterior.
Hansen says they had a very good turnout as it is the perfect time of year. Art Schildgen is the founder of Tru 180, manufacturing distributor of outdoor furniture manufactured out of Iowa, and based in Bloomington, Minnesota for 8 years.
All of their products are made out of recycled single-use plastics and they offer a 20 year warranty.
Schildgen says their costs are up 20% more than last year due to supply and demand challenges.
“Certainly the price of plastic and shipping has driven everybody's prices up. And I'm a consumer like everybody else, so it's kind of painful to even talk about it. But folks are used to it by now, and we're still selling a ton of furniture.”
The last day of the Home and Lifestyle Show is Sunday, March 13, from 11am to 4 pm at Graham Park Arena at the Olmsted County fairgrounds.
This is one of the last shows of the season. True 180 says everything ordered at the show is expected by April 16th.