ROCHESTER, Minn. - Holiday tours at the Historic Mayowood Mansion in Rochester start Saturday.
This year's theme is 'Christmas stories’ - each room has is decorated with its own interpretation of different Christmas classics - from the Nutcracker to How The Grinch Stole Christmas.
This year a number of nonprofits came in to take on a room and help decorate.
Three generations of Mayo family members have lived in the home and now the History Center is sharing their stories by promoting some of the artifacts in the home left e by the family and incorporating them into the decorations.
Mayowood historical site manager, Dan Nowakowski says it feels like walking into someone’s home.
“That's kind something we've always been told that when you tour the house it feels like someone's still living here. Which is nice, 'cause we wanna make sure we promote that with the three generations that lived here because they did live in the house up until about the late 1960s.”
Volunteers spent hundreds of hours putting their own unique twist and there's hidden details in each room.
“You have everything from the Grinch, to the Nutcracker, to the story of Klaus - and things I've never heard of before - there's 'A cup of Christmas tea,' there's Mr. Willowby's Christmas Tree, there just a lot of great great things this year so hope a lot of people will come out and see it,” adds Chuck Potter, Mayo Clinic’s Historic Properties Director
Starting weekends in December they will offer a special candlelight tour at night.
Tours run though December 18th. You can purchase tickets online.