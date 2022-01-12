Holiday season DWI arrests across Minnesota were up big in 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The annual DWI enforcement campaign between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day led to 2,037 arrests in Minnesota.
The Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) says that’s actually the second-lowest number of DWI arrests during that period since 2015. Only 2020 had fewer holiday-season DWI arrests with 1,383. The five traffic deaths and four injuries are also the lowest totals since at least 2016.
Among the arrests during the enforcement campaign, Austin police arrested a mother for DWI who was picking up her kids at daycare. The DPS-OTS says a concerned family member called police who arrested the woman as she was putting her kids in the car. Her blood alcohol content was .20, over twice the legal limit.