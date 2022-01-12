 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Late Friday
Night...

.A winter storm with the potential for moderate to heavy snow
accumulations will affect the area Friday into late Friday night.
The snow is expected to cause impacts on travel especially the
evening commute. Winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will
produce blowing and drifting snow.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.

* WHERE...North central into east central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute. Easterly winds of
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will produce blowing and
drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Holiday season DWI arrests across Minnesota were up big in 2021

Police say driver in crash that killed son of U of M hockey coach was drunk

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The annual DWI enforcement campaign between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day led to 2,037 arrests in Minnesota. 

The Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) says that’s actually the second-lowest number of DWI arrests during that period since 2015.  Only 2020 had fewer holiday-season DWI arrests with 1,383.  The five traffic deaths and four injuries are also the lowest totals since at least 2016. 

Among the arrests during the enforcement campaign, Austin police arrested a mother for DWI who was picking up her kids at daycare.  The DPS-OTS says a concerned family member called police who arrested the woman as she was putting her kids in the car.  Her blood alcohol content was .20, over twice the legal limit. 

