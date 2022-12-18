Holiday market at Forager Brewery

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a holiday market today at Forager Brewery. People could get on these horse-drawn wagons and ride around the nearby area and also do some holiday shopping. Vendors from southeast Minnesota had items like face care lotions, meditative embroidery kits, and Dungeons & Dragons-themed Christmas ornaments. Austin Jevne, one of the founders of Forager Brewery, said he likes spreading holiday cheer.
“This event also is a-a opportunity to get together as a community and talk about your holidays and, you know, spread the love. There’s tons of great decorations in Forager. You can come here. You can make it feel like it’s your own little Christmas as you’re shopping," Jevne said.
If you want to put your knowledge to the test, Forager Brewery is going to be hosting a trivia night tomorrow. It's scheduled to run from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.