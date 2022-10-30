History Center's of Olmsted County's month-long 'Creepy Doll Contest' rounds out with annual cocktail party

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday was the conclusion of the History Center Of Olmsted County's month-long 'Creepy Doll Contest.'
The contest started in 2019, when a board member came across a box of dolls while digging through the history center's collection storage and decided to make a contest of it.
Executive Director, Wayne Gannaway, says “The dolls have admirers throughout the nation and believe it or not even across the world. So we're just riding this creepy doll wave and trying to educate people about the value of preserving artifacts.”
The museum has hundreds of dolls and each year it selects nine to put on display for people to vote on their favorite.
All of the dolls were donated to the history center by Olmsted County residents.
“The doll tells that backstory about all of the interesting people that our county represents but also, each of these dolls is made different. That's how we select, we select dolls that are unique and divers,” Gannaway explains.
The largest doll in this year's contest is a doll made of plastic, Gannaway says it represents a more modern doll.
“And we also have dolls that were made homemade completely - and for eyes - it has a little heart buttons - and it had a cryptic note that was included with the doll and it read ‘I only have eyes for you.’”
Each doll this year has an assigned cult classic movie from The Exorcist to Ghostbusters to go along with this year’s ‘Cult Cinemas’ theme.
“Creepy dolls are the perfect way to talk about history during this wonderful Halloween season,” adds Gannaway.
This is the second year the history center has held the Creepy Doll Cocktail Party to announce its winner and organizers plan to continue it for years to come.
This year's winner of the Creepy Doll Contest 2022 is Blair Hanscom!