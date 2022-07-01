Historic Surf Ballroom celebrates 74th anniversary

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's a fabled venue that has become iconic in music and entertainment history, drawing in visitors from near and far. Now, it's celebrating a milestone.
The Surf Ballroom officially opened at their current location on July 1, 1948, replacing the first location across the street that burned down in a fire. To mark the opening, staffers served up cake and a presentation of the venue's history to guests.
Nikki Johnso with the Surf Music Enrichment Center says it's awe-inspiring to see a still-active entertainment venue in North Iowa have so much history to it.
"It's amazing to step back and think, 'wow, this building was built 74 years ago,' and to think about the history that's happened here and how it's had an impact in, not just our community, but the world."
In addition, the ballroom often serves as a must-see for musicians.
"So many musicians want to pay tribute to that history, and maybe that's what inspired their own music. They want to make a special tribute pilgrimage to the Surf . Just like people visiting a must stop destination for music lovers, it's that way also for musicians to say, 'I want to play on the ballroom stage.'"
The Surf's history officially began with the opening of the first ballroom on North Shore Drive in 1933 under the ownership of Carl Fox.
The Surf was declared a National Historic Landmark in January 2021, reflecting the ballroom's role in the history of American music.