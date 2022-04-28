 Skip to main content
Historic home becoming apartments moving forward

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A proposed apartment building in downtown Rochester is facing some controversy  after a plan to expand the project threatens a home some are calling historic. The apartments are slated to be right off of  2nd Street SW and 6th Avenue SW.

The proposed complex was originally approved to be a seven story structure, with 131 apartments.

Rochester's planning and zoning commission approved a change  to a six story building with 142 units.

This will increase the footprint of land the building would occupy.

The developers are in talks to purchase a property on 6th avenue,  the site of a 100 year old home.

Heritage Preservation & Urban Design Coordinator Molly Patterson-Lundgren  says the home is not  a landmark and the heritage preservation is not giving any protection to the property

"We're really trying to increase density and intensity of land use in our urban core. It's just an increase use of our land. We're looking for housing to be used downtown to be on the major transit ways, says Patterson-Lundgren.

The amended development of the apartment complex also includes a lot off the 2nd Street SW and 6th Avenue SW intersection already occupied by retail and residences.

