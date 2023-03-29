Historic District proposal remains idle in city council

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Discussions of establishing a historic district in Downtown Rochester have been going on for years, and after a March 20 city council meeting, it doesn't seem that anything will change any time soon.
It's been a topic of debate that has been discussed for many years, and a formal proposal by the city's Heritage Preservation Committee was tabled by city council in 2019.
The district is primarily made of a three block section between Broadway Avenue South and First Avenue Southwest.
Shawn Fagan, owner of Fagan Studios, cites that part of why the conversation remains idle is because there needs to be a greater financial incentive for property owners in the district, largely due to the high costs of maintaining these buildings.
"It still isn't to that point where it makes sense as a property owner down here," Fagan said. "My wife and I bought this building that we're in that houses Fagan Studios and Studio 324, 16 years ago. It was always our dream to have an old building with brick walls and wood floors. And we've put a lot of sweat, blood, heart, [and] money into keeping this building and improving this building."
Businesses that fall within the district currently face minimal restrictions in what they can do with their property due to their sole ownership.
However, the caveat is that they are left to pay for all of the costs for maintaining these buildings, with the exception of small grants to help maintain the facades of these structures.
Owners already face high property taxes and out-of-pocket costs to care for these buildings, so many area owners are seeking more financial incentives from the city - incentives that wouldn't carry added regulations to limit what owners can do with their buildings.
There are many differing opinions among stakeholders, and the discussion will continue to remain on the table at this time.