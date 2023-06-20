ROCHESTER, Minn.- Hispanic Day at Rochesterfest honors one of the many cultures living in the Med City. DJ Lara played a mix of Latin music such as Cumbia, Bachata, Merengue, and Salsa.
Jose Lara, also known as Dj Lara, says, “Well with doing the Rochesterfest and a lot of Hispanics here in Rochester it's a great opportunity for a lot of people to know more of our culture, our music, our food.”
Originally from Jalisco, Mexico, part of his identity as a DJ involves music from Latin culture. He tells us he likes to play music that gets people up and dancing.
