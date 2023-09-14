Highway 57 reconstruction planned for 2024 in Mantorville

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A public information meeting on the Highway 57 Mantorville reconstruction project is set for September 27.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says it plans to remove the entire road from the South Branch Middle Fork Zumbro bridge to 9th Street and replace it with new materials, curb, gutter, sidewalks and lighting. At the same time, the City of Mantorville will replace sanitary sewer, water mains and storm sewer utilities.
Construction is planned for 2024.
MnDOT says the meeting will be held in person from 6 to 7 p.m. on September 27 at the Dodge County Government Services building, 721 N. Main Street, Mantorville.
To learn more about the project, click here.