Highway 56 reconstruction project in LeRoy to be pushed back to 2024

LEROY, Minn. – The Highway 56 reconstruction project at LeRoy has been pushed back to 2024.
Work was to have begun in 2023 but the Minnesota Department of Transportation says delaying another year will help “absorb the increased cost of the project due to inflation, acquire necessary right-of-way, and allow more time to collaborate with the city on the street design and other project elements.”
The project will rebuild a 1.2 mile stretch of Highway 56 to fix deteriorating pavement conditions, improve drainage, enhance student crosswalk safety and make pedestrian improvements to meet current accessibility standards. The City of LeRoy will take advantage of the construction to replace aging city utilities underneath the road.
The project will:
Reconfigure Mower Co. Rd. 12, Hwy 56 and Main St. E. intersection to improve safety
Construct a cul-de-sac west of Mower Co. Rd. 12
Create a buffer zone between traffic and parking from Mather St. to Everett St. for biking
Improve school crosswalk safety by constructing a bump out at Mower Co. Rd. 14 and creating a wider school parking zone
Replace aging storm water, sanitary sewer and water main utilities underneath Hwy 56
Extend water main past Ada St.
Replace and install new curb and gutter
Replace and install new sidewalks
