Highway 52 collision injures one driver in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One driver is hurt after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 52 in Olmsted County.
It happened around 1:16 pm Friday near mile marker 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Lauren Elizabeth Mathaus, 21 of Lake Elmo, and Cindy Romero Boettcher, 43 of Preston, were both driving north when their vehicles collided.
Mathaus suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. Boettcher was not injured.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.