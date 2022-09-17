Highway 42 between Rushford and Mabel reopens to traffic

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says Highway 43 has reopened for traffic from Rushford to Mabel.
A detour had been in place while crews replaced 11 centerline drainage pipes, repaired 55 centerline drainage pipes, and stabilized three areas with eroding slopes and shoulders along the road. Construction crews will still be at work along this stretch of Highway 43 through October. MnDOT says they will be repaving 22 miles of Highway 43, replacing guardrail, and striping the road.
Traffic delays, lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, and other unexpected obstacles will still occur in the work zone. MnDOT advises motorists to:
· Expect delays, especially during peak travel times
· Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving)
· Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300
· Avoid making lane changes within work zones