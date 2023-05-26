 Skip to main content
Highway 14 lane closures to start May 30 in Olmsted County

Minnesota Department of Transportation MnDOT

BYRON, Minn. – Traffic changes start May 30 in the work zone at Highway 14 and Olmsted County Road 3.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MdDOT) says Highway 14 drivers west of Rochester will encounter single-lane roadways for approximately two weeks while construction crews continue work on safety improvements.

MnDOT says there will be full-time lane closures at Highway 14 and Olmsted County Road 3 east of Byron where crews are working to construct a J-turn.  Single-lane roadways will be in effect on both sides of County Road 3 and Highway 14 until June 12.

Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution in work zones or find alternate routes.

