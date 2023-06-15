Highway 14 'J-turn' intersection near Byron to open Saturday

BYRON, Minn. – A “J-turn” will open Saturday at the intersection of Highway 14 and Olmsted County Road 3 east of Byron.
Construction began in April as part of a Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) project to improve safety along the Highway 14 corridor west of Rochester. MnDOT says the J-turn will help reduce right-angle, highway-speed crashes, sometimes called T-bone crashes, which can result in serious injury or death. The J-turn allows Highway 14 motorists to make left turns onto County Road 3, but County Road 3 motorists will not be able to directly cross Highway 14 or immediately turn left. Instead, they will use designated median U-turn sections to reach their destinations.
MnDOT says 20 crashes were reported at this intersection between 2018 and 2022, half of them being right-angle crashes and one being fatal.
Crews have also installed cable median barrier between Rochester and Byron to reduce the incidence of median crossover head-on crashes and closed the median at Olmsted County Road 44 and Seventh Street Northwest. Next year, MnDOT is scheduled to build a J-turn at Dodge County Road 9, install a high-tension cable median barrier as well as repave the highway between Byron and Kasson.