Highest heat index values recorded on Monday

Here's a look at some of the highest heat index values recorded across the area on Monday.

Houston, MN - 110°

Rochester, MN - 109°

Charles City, IA - 107°

Dougherty, IA - 107°

St. Ansgar, IA - 107°

Hayfield, MN - 107°

Winona, MN - 107°

Plainview, MN - 107°

Algona, IA - 107°

Byron, MN - 106°

Lanesboro, MN - 105°

Saratoga, IA - 105°

Austin, MN - 104°

Riceville, IA - 103°

New Hampton, IA - 101°

Rochester, MN (RST) - 100°

Mason City, IA - 99°

Forest City, IA - 99°

Dodge Center, MN - 99°

Decorah, IA - 98°

Preston, MN - 96°

