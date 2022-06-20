Highest heat index values recorded on Monday

Here's a look at some of the highest heat index values recorded across the area on Monday.
Houston, MN - 110°
Rochester, MN - 109°
Charles City, IA - 107°
Dougherty, IA - 107°
St. Ansgar, IA - 107°
Hayfield, MN - 107°
Winona, MN - 107°
Plainview, MN - 107°
Algona, IA - 107°
Byron, MN - 106°
Lanesboro, MN - 105°
Saratoga, IA - 105°
Austin, MN - 104°
Riceville, IA - 103°
New Hampton, IA - 101°
Rochester, MN (RST) - 100°
Mason City, IA - 99°
Forest City, IA - 99°
Dodge Center, MN - 99°
Decorah, IA - 98°
Preston, MN - 96°