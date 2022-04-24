 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HIGH WINDS: Strong wind gusts recorded across the Upper Midwest on Sunday

  • 0
High Wind Gusts (4/24/22)

A strong storm system moving through the Upper Midwest brought severe thunderstorms to Minnesota and Iowa on Saturday, but also produced heavy snow and blizzard conditions across parts of the Dakota. This storm system is continuing to blast high winds through the region. Check out some of the highest wind gusts recorded on Sunday.

Rapid City, SD - 69 MPH

Buffalo, SD - 64 MPH

Williston, ND - 62 MPH

Valentine, NE - 56 MPH

Grand Forks, ND - 55 MPH

Pierre, SD - 53 MPH

Minneapolis, MN - 52 MPH

Mason City, IA - 49 MPH

Rochester, MN - 47 MPH

Fargo, ND - 45 MPH

Recommended for you