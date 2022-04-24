HIGH WINDS: Strong wind gusts recorded across the Upper Midwest on Sunday

A strong storm system moving through the Upper Midwest brought severe thunderstorms to Minnesota and Iowa on Saturday, but also produced heavy snow and blizzard conditions across parts of the Dakota. This storm system is continuing to blast high winds through the region. Check out some of the highest wind gusts recorded on Sunday.
Rapid City, SD - 69 MPH
Buffalo, SD - 64 MPH
Williston, ND - 62 MPH
Valentine, NE - 56 MPH
Grand Forks, ND - 55 MPH
Pierre, SD - 53 MPH
Minneapolis, MN - 52 MPH
Mason City, IA - 49 MPH
Rochester, MN - 47 MPH
Fargo, ND - 45 MPH