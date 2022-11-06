 Skip to main content
High wind gusts recorded across the Upper Midwest on Sunday

Peak Wind Gusts

The Upper Midwest experienced some very strong wind gusts on Sunday, especially across the Dakotas where winds gusted as high as 60 MPH. Here are some of the peak wind gusts recorded:

Jamestown, ND - 64 MPH

Minot, ND - 61 MPH

Bismarck, ND - 60 MPH

Fargo, ND - 58 MPH

Williston, ND - 58 MPH

Minneapolis, MN - 56 MPH

Aberdeen, SD - 54 MPH

Alexandria, MN - 53 MPH

Rochester, MN - 52 MPH

Grand Forks, ND - 51 MPH

Buffalo, SD - 47 MPH

Duluth, MN - 46 MPH

Pierre, SD - 44 MPH

Mason City, IA - 43 MPH

Sioux Falls, SD - 40 MPH

