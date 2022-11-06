High wind gusts recorded across the Upper Midwest on Sunday

The Upper Midwest experienced some very strong wind gusts on Sunday, especially across the Dakotas where winds gusted as high as 60 MPH. Here are some of the peak wind gusts recorded:
Jamestown, ND - 64 MPH
Minot, ND - 61 MPH
Bismarck, ND - 60 MPH
Fargo, ND - 58 MPH
Williston, ND - 58 MPH
Minneapolis, MN - 56 MPH
Aberdeen, SD - 54 MPH
Alexandria, MN - 53 MPH
Rochester, MN - 52 MPH
Grand Forks, ND - 51 MPH
Buffalo, SD - 47 MPH
Duluth, MN - 46 MPH
Pierre, SD - 44 MPH
Mason City, IA - 43 MPH
Sioux Falls, SD - 40 MPH