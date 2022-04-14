High wind gusts doesn't stop Taopi community from cleaning up debris

TAOPI, Minn.- The strong winds didn't stop residents and first responders from picking up debris in Taopi on Thursday.
The community gathered together to pick up tree branches and belongings that are now trashed in people's houses after Tuesday's EF2 tornado left destruction in the city.
"The City of Taopi is a strong town," says Mower County Emergency Manager Amy Lammey. "We're all working together to get this cleaned up. We're currently not looking for donations, we're doing good."
People living near and far stopped by to lend a hand. Some people including Marshall Holdeman drove from Riceville, Iowa to pitch in. Holdeman is part of a group called Christian Disaster Relief. It's a group that likes to help people impacted by natural disasters.
"It's a fun project to help people in need. It's a good time to help," says Holdeman.
People from Adams, Minnesota also stopped by to help community members in Taopi including Coty Hurts.
Hurts helped out because he says he knows a few people who live in Taopi. He tells KIMT News 3 the biggest challenge was today's strong winds but that didn't stop him and many others from picking up debris.
"It's great to see everyone coming together, helping out, and pitching in. Everyone always says you don't think it will happen to you until it hits close to home," says Hurts.
Governor Walz also made a trip to Taopi on Thursday to survey the damage. During a press conference he gave thanks to everyone helping the community recover.