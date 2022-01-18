High-speed pursuit in Worth County results in two guilty pleas

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A second guilty plea is entered over a high-speed chase in Worth County that ended in two arrests.
Calvin James Lloyd Myhre, 25 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and is scheduled to be sentenced on February 28. A second count of third-degree burglary and a drug possession charge have been dismissed.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on February 27, 2021, for an expired registration and the vehicle took off at “an extreme high rate of speed.” Court documents state the vehicle spun out and went into the ditch in the 4700 block of Wheelerwood Road. The passenger in the vehicle, Teresa Book, 36 of Glenville, MN, surrendered but deputies say the driver, Calvin Myhre, ran away. Investigators say methamphetamine and drug pipes were found inside the vehicle.
Court documents state Myhre was later found hiding in a trailer inside a shed in the 4900 block of Wheelerwood Road.
Book previously pleaded guilty to possession of meth-third offense and was sentenced to two to three years of supervised probation.