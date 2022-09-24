High-speed internet expansion complete in Fillmore County community

WYKOFF, Minn. – Mediacom Communications says it has finished its expansion of a “company completed its expansion of a state-of-the-art fiber communications network” in Wykoff.
The company says this makes Wykoff one of nearly 200 Gigabit broadband communities Mediacom serves across Minnesota.
“Mediacom chose to make this investment to offer Wykoff residents the super-fast internet services we deliver to customers in other Fillmore County communities and throughout much of Minnesota,” says Mediacom Operations Director Zach Raskovich. “Gig Internet provides a large amount of bandwidth to a home network – allowing multiple users to surf, stream, download and game at the same time.”
Construction began in early summer 2022 with a build-out of nearly five files of fiber optic lines reaching 235 local homes and businesses. Mediacom says it privately funded the $435,000 costs to build and activate the Wykoff fiber network in order to provide local residents with substantially faster internet service options.
“Today, people want to connect dozens of internet-dependent devices for everything from home security to smart-home appliances and entertainment. Healthcare trends show more people using connected pulse oximeters or blood presser cuffs, and as more innovations become part of our daily lives, robust connectivity is essential,” says Raskovich.
Mediacom says its high-speed internet services are now available in Fillmore County in Canton, Chatfield, Fountain, Lanesboro, Mabel, Peterson, Preston, Rushford, Spring Valley, and Wykoff.