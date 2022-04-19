High-speed chase means jail time for Mason City man

MASON CITY, Iowa – Leading law enforcement on a lengthy high-speed pursuit results in jail time for a Mason City man.
Joshua Dale Wilmarth, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of eluding and has been sentenced to 89 days in jail, with credit for time served, and fined $430.
A Cerro Gordo County sheriff’s deputy tried to pull Wilmarth over around 1:45 am on October 19, 2021, for not having a valid registration. Court documents state that started a chase that went from the area of 19th Street and S. Monroe Avenue to the vicinity of 2nd Street NE and N. Pennsylvania Avenue. Deputies said the pursuit hit speeds of 50 miles per hour over the posted speed limit and ended when Wilmarth’s vehicle became disabled.
A 9mm handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun were found in the pickup. The Sheriff’s Office said a passenger in the truck saw Wilmarth holding the handgun and “believed he was going to use it but it was malfunctioning."