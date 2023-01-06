High School students explore careers in health care

ROCHESTER, Minn.-High school students from across southeastern Minnesota were able to explore some career interests at the RCTC Heintz Center earlier today. Sophomores and juniors had the chance to talk with health care professionals in order to learn about the industry and the job opportunities available. Admissions advisors from RCTC were there to give the students advice on how to obtain a degree in various professional fields. The event featured a variety of hands-on activities. Jami Schwickerath, one of the event organizers, said it's great to see kids with this kind of passion.
“The employers are loving that the kids are he-that are here today are dedicated to healthcare already, have that interest and that investment to show up here and learn about other careers. We are excited to host such an event. The employers are loving the engagement so far," Schwickerath said.
Southeast Service Cooperative, RCTC, and MN HOSA organized the event.