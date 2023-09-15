High school students and city staff to plant trees in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – City Government will partner with high school students to plant about 45 trees in Mason City.
The planting will start around 9 am Tuesday at the intersection of 12th Street SE and South Virginia Avenue, then continue on 13th and 14th Street SE. The City of Mason City is asking drivers to avoid the area between 9 and 11:30 am.
The public is invited to join in the tree-planting effort and can arrive at the 12th Street SE/South Virginia Avenue intersection by 8:30 am, dressed appropriately for the weather and planting conditions.
The trees were obtained through the Community Forestry grant in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.