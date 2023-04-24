High Line Trail groundbreaking celebration held in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning for the first phase of a recreation trail along the abandoned Union Pacific Railroad (UP) tracks through the heart of Mason City.
The start of the High Line Trail project was celebrated on the UP bridge over State Street. Organizers say the first phase will be a scenic route along the abandoned UP tracks near East Park between 1st Street SE and 4th Street NE and the trail will cross over the State Street bridge and a second historic railroad trestle over Willow Creek near the Dr. Robert McCoy Architectural Center and the historic Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Stockman House.
The eight-mile trail, when completed, will be part of a larger regional trail connecting connect Mason City residents and visitors to areas of interest and activities around the city as well as nearby parks and natural areas, including Lime Creek Conservation Area and Nature Center.
The project will include brush clearing, construction of a lime chip trail, and bridge modification. The completion of this phase is scheduled for late summer. Work is being made possible by a $4.5 million Destination Iowa Grant from the state and federal government.
Other partners in Mason City’s trail expansion include Union Pacific Railroad, the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, Clear Lake Bank & Trust, First Citizens Bank, Wayne’s Ski and Cycle, Bike North Iowa, Mason City City Council, Mason City Park and Recreation Board, Active Living and Transportation Commission, North Iowa Corridor EDC, Cerro Gordo County, WHKS & Co., Mason City Chamber of Commerce, and Visit Mason City.