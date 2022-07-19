High gas prices impacting delivery drivers at Rochester's Toppers pizza

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Even though gas prices have gone down a bit, they're still high and having impacts on everything from trucking companies to public transportation.
Deliveries as a whole have taken a hit, but at pizza places it's an important part of their bottom line.
Toppers South has eight drivers and one company vehicle - but most of them drive their own car.
Manager, Andrew Cada says they used to pay drivers for mileage, but since gas prices have spiked - they pay per delivery.
“We used to pay 10 cents per mile - then we changed it to 50 cents per delivery, but given the current market of gas we upped that 30 cents to now 80 cents per delivery,” he explains.
Some drivers have another primary source of income - but for about 75 percent of drivers, Cada says deliveries are their main source of income.
“When gas is high and deliveries are down - drivers are definitely hurting. But I'm super impressed with our drivers they've been a good group, always come in ready to work, with a good attitude and ready to have a good time. Always make the best out of a bad situation.”
The latest numbers from AAA in Rochester - regular unleaded is averaging $4.42 a gallon. A week ago, drivers were paying $4.59.