High bacteria levels closed Cascade Lake beach in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Cascade Lake beach has been closed due to elevated levels of bacteria.
The Rochester Parks & Recreation Department, working with Olmsted County Public Health, regularly tests the water at city beaches. City officials say the specific bacteria that was showing elevation was E. Coli. Excessive rainfall, extreme heat in shallow bodies of water, which Cascade Lake is relatively shallow, and wildlife can all be common causes for bacteria levels to increase.
“We take seriously our role in ensuring our parks and recreation facilities are safe for our residents and visitors,” says Parks & Recreation Director Paul Widman. “As such, we have been taking the needed steps as the bacteria levels have been monitored. We will provide an updated communication to the community when levels return to a state where we can safely open the beach and lake.”
Testing levels at Foster Arend Beach are currently very low. Community members and visitors can check the status of the beach and other aquatic opportunities, including the community pools, via the City website.