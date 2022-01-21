Heroin found after a traffic stop sends an Austin woman to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – Over two years after her arrest, a Mower County woman is heading to prison for a drug crime.
Angela Marie Edge, 37 of Austin, was charged with first-degree drug possession, fifth-degree drug possession, and driving after revocation after a traffic stop on November 29, 2019, on 4th Street NW in Austin. A state trooper said he recognized Edge as someone who did not have a valid driver’s license.
The trooper said a passenger in Edge’s vehicle was “visibly impaired by narcotics” and an Austin police K9 unit was called in. The dog indicated the presence of drugs in Edge’s vehicle and court records state a search of the vehicle found 37.5 grams of heroin and $3,990 in cash.
Edge eventually pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison, with credit for 302 days already served, and must pay $2,995.97 in restitution.