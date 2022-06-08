'Hero Pay' applications now open for more than 600,000 eligible Minnesotans

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The long awaited 'Hero Pay' applications are now open for roughly 667,000 eligible Minnesotans.
The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry said applicants could be rewarded with a one time payment of $750 dollars for single filers and $1,500 for married filers.
KIMT spoke with one eligible Minnesotan, Shane Sande, who was a food service employee at Erbert and Gerbert's Sandwich Shop during the onset of the pandemic.
Sandee said he was elated when he found out he would be compensated for his work during the dire days of the pandemic and applied immediately on Wednesday.
The application's launch was not without issues, with some applicants reporting a submission issue, as well as long wait times.
However, Sande said the application took him 10 minutes to complete, with the first portion of the form asking him to prove his identity.
"What I heard from my roommates they kind of have a little bit of difficulties it took them around 30 minutes to an hour to do. One of the ways is to upload a photo ID and also a current picture of yourself, so they can match those IDs. Otherwise, you can do a short questionnaire. I think mine was about five questions and basically goes through some personal information and just trying to prove that you are who you say you are," Sande said.
Sande said the application then asks an applicant to provide their work history between March 2020 and June 2021.
"Something that they do when they take your information it says in there is that they go back and look at your record with your tax returns. So, they look that way and then they also look by taking down all of your of what was or what is your jobs information. They may or may not notify them. There is a part in there where they have you put the email in the phone number and that. So, they may contact. I am sure we will find out as the days go on," Sande said.
Once the application was complete, Sande said he received a submission receipt, as well as a link to track his application.
The Department of Labor and Industry said payments are not expected to go out until Sep.