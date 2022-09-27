Heritage Preservation Commission tables decision on Silver Lake Park recommendation

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Heritage Preservation Commission voted 4 to 1 to table its decision on its recommendation for the historical designation of Silver Lake Park at its meeting on Tuesday.
City staff said the park meets several areas of criteria to receive a local landmark designation.
The designation would declare Silver Lake Park a historical area within Rochester, which includes some of the parks historic structures but not the lake's dam.
Several residents spoke out against the possible removal of the dam, while others said its necessary in order for bicyclists and walkers to safely cross Broadway Ave. N.
Board member Mark Hubly said he would like to see language that includes the future protection of the lake.
"I think we need to have this motion rewritten so it is more clear when we vote on it that this is protecting the level of the lake and some percentage of the footprint," Hubly said.
City staff said the park was created in the 1930s and was one of the most important public works projects to take place during that time in Minnesota.
The city also applied for a Minnesota Legacy Grant for a context study surrounding Rochester's old state hospital, which is located in Quarry Hill Park.
The study would explore the hospital's impact on the city and would specifically look at three locations that are on the potential landmark list.
The locations are the hospital's cemetery, railroad bridge and stone silo, which is located at RCTC.
The next HPC meeting is on Oct. 25.