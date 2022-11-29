 Skip to main content
Here are some ways to make sure your tires are winter ready

With recent snow, it's a good idea to make sure your tires are winter ready.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-With all this snow, it's a good idea to make sure your tires are winter weather ready. A service advisor at Joe's Auto & Tire said you shouldn't do the old penny trick to see if you have enough tread on your tires. Instead, you should stick the head of a quarter in the voided area of the tread. If you can see the full forehead of George Washington, that's an indicator you should probably get new tires. Winter tires are great if you don't mind the hassle of switching them out when temps climb to 45 degrees or above-that's when service techs say they'll wear out faster. If you don't want to deal with the switch, you can grab some all-season tires. The grip won't be as good as the winter tires, but you won't have to worry about switching them when it starts to get warmer.

