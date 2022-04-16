Help for first-time minority home buyers in North Iowa

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Minority home buyers in Cerro Gordo County can now get a little extra assistance on their first purchase.
Clear Lake Bank & Trust says it has received funds are now available from the Iowa Finance Authority for down payment and closing costs through the Minority Down Payment Program.
“We are very excited to be able to provide these grant opportunities to increase the homeownership rate among minorities,” says Cheryl Kurtzleben, Vice President of Real Estate Lending for Clear Lake Bank & Trust. “It provides an excellent opportunity to qualified individuals to realize their dream of owning a home.”
Eligible home buyers who are a member of a minority group as defined by state and federal law may contact Clear Lake Bank & Trust for additional details and requirements for the grant.