Helmsley Trust helping Mayo Clinic Health System buy new ultrasound equipment

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System is getting over $1.5 million to buy ultrasound imaging devices.
The money is part of nearly $18.3 million in funding announced by the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust for Minnesota Hospitals and health centers. Trustee Walter Panzirer says the grants will help improve access to exceptional medical treatment for all Minnesotans, whether they live in the heart of Minneapolis or a smaller rural or underserved community.
“Our hospitals and health centers need to stay current with rapidly advancing technology so they can continue to provide top-notch healthcare close to home,” says Panzirer. “These grants help ensure that facilities across Minnesota have the latest and greatest ultrasound equipment and training.”
Mayo Clinic Health System will receive $1,577,273 for buying ultrasound devices for Albert Lea, Austin, Cannon Falls, Red Wing, Waseca, and other locations.
Ultrasound uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of structures inside the body. This safe, cost-effective tool supports other clinical information to help providers make timely diagnoses and provide appropriate treatment.
“Offering comprehensive care locally is important for rural hospitals across the state of Minnesota,” says Brian Lovdahl, CEO of CCM Health in Montevideo. “Having the latest ultrasound technology available in our communities means we can provide efficient and accurate diagnoses in our hospitals, clinics, and emergency departments. At CCM Health, grant funds will allow us to equip our surgery rooms with endoscopic ultrasound tools that will expand services for patients in our region.”
The Helmsley Trust is also distributing $8.1 million in Minnesota to train new sonographers, offer continuing education to sonographers and ultrasound technologists, and provide comprehensive POCUS training to doctors, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners.