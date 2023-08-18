Heat wave expected to bring some of hottest temperatures of the summer to Minnesota and Iowa.

Get ready for a long period of hot and humid conditions beginning this weekend and continuing through much of next week. Southerly winds will be bringing in warmer and more humid air. Expect mostly sunny skies through the weekend with temperatures soaring to around 90 on Saturday, but with the humidity, it will feel like it's in the mid 90s. There will be a slight cooldown for Sunday, before even hotter conditions arrive going into next week.
By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will soar into the middle to upper 90s, and could even approach 100 in some areas. With the humidity, it's likely that heat index values will be between 100 and 110, especially across Iowa where the temperatures and humidity will be higher.
With this heat wave in the forecast, make sure to find ways to stay cool. If you will be outside for a long period of time, take breaks, find shade, and stay hydrated. Also make sure to keep your pets cool and check in on your neighbors. Children and pets should never be left in vehicles, especially during hot weather when the inside of a car can reach lethal temperatures in just a few minutes.