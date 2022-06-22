Heat causing 'buckling' on some area roadways

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa - Imagine feeling a sudden jolt or bump while driving into work. It may not be from a tire popping or a mechanical issue, but rather, the road you're traveling on has been stressed due to hot temperatures, causing cracking and the pushing up of the road surface, also known as 'buckling.'
The heat we've been experiencing recently has stressed some roadway surfaces, with a couple of roads in the Britt/Wesley area experiencing buckling this week. How does the phenomenon happen? Pete Hjelmstad with Iowa DOT explains how it can happen on older concrete roadways, which tend to be the most susceptible to buckling.
"Concrete isn't really known for being able to expand similar to a rubber band. It's two firm objects, trying to expand and press on each other at weak points or joints, and that's when the concrete will buckle or blow up."
There are some techniques used during road construction that aims to cut down on buckling.
"You'll notice in the highways, you'll see saw cuts that gives it a little room for expansion. We put dowel bars in the concrete to strengthen it and keep it from expanding. At bridges, you'll see joints that we put in, so it has a little room to expand. But when it comes to extreme temperatures like this, Mother Nature wins."
While buckling can happen on any road surface, Hjelmstad says older concrete is more likely to buckle because asphalt is more pliable and flexible.
If you happen to see any road buckle, it's best to slow down and drive around it if possible, and call 911 immediately.