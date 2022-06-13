HEAT ADVISORY: Hot and humid conditions on Tuesday

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Heat Advisory (6/14/22)

Get ready for that summertime heat and humidity! Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s on Tuesday! Those temperatures, combined with dew points in the 70s, will make it feel like it's close to 100 by Tuesday afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM as heat index values will be in the 95 to 105 range. Be sure to drink plenty of water, seek shade or AC as often as possible, and wear light, loose fit clothing. NEVER leave children or pets in vehicles. 

