Get ready for that summertime heat and humidity! Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s on Tuesday! Those temperatures, combined with dew points in the 70s, will make it feel like it's close to 100 by Tuesday afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM as heat index values will be in the 95 to 105 range. Be sure to drink plenty of water, seek shade or AC as often as possible, and wear light, loose fit clothing. NEVER leave children or pets in vehicles.
HEAT ADVISORY: Hot and humid conditions on Tuesday
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
