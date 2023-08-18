Heat Advisory: Heat index values could reach 100° Saturday afternoon

The National Weather Services has issued a Heat Advisory in effect for Saturday afternoon and evening due to the high heat and humidity expected. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like it's in the upper 90s and close to 100.
With this heat in the forecast, make sure to find ways to stay cool. If you will be outside for a long period of time, take breaks, find shade, and stay hydrated. Also make sure to keep your pets cool and check in on your neighbors. Children and pets should never be left in vehicles, especially during hot weather when the inside of a car can reach lethal temperatures in just a few minutes.