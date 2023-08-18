 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 95 to 102 expected.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw
Counties. In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and
Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Heat Advisory: Heat index values could reach 100° Saturday afternoon

Saturday Heat Advisory
Heat Advisory in effect for Saturday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Services has issued a Heat Advisory in effect for Saturday afternoon and evening due to the high heat and humidity expected. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like it's in the upper 90s and close to 100. 

With this heat in the forecast, make sure to find ways to stay cool. If you will be outside for a long period of time, take breaks, find shade, and stay hydrated. Also make sure to keep your pets cool and check in on your neighbors. Children and pets should never be left in vehicles, especially during hot weather when the inside of a car can reach lethal temperatures in just a few minutes.

