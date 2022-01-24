Hearts and Diamonds Spectacular, the Rochester Ronald McDonald House's biggest annual fundraiser, is less than two weeks away

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In less than two weeks, the community will come together to support the Ronald McDonald House at the 19th annual Hearts and Diamonds Spectacular, the House's biggest fundraiser of the year. The big night is Saturday, Feb. 5th.
It's typically a highly coveted night of celebration at Somerby Golf Club in Byron. In the past, tickets have sold out within an hour. To keep participants safe and healthy during the ongoing pandemic, the event is virtual this year. Ticket holders will tune into a special program from their homes. This means that attendance is not limited and tickets won't sell out.
KIMT News 3 sat down with Michelle Fagan, co-chair of Hearts and Diamonds Spectacular who has been involved in the event since it began 19 years ago. "I love the Ronald McDonald house. The Ronald McDonald House is an incredible blessing to individual families and I feel it makes an incredible impact on people, actual people who really need something. I love hospitality. I love just the idea of someone coming into the Ronald McDonald House and just feeling like home," she says.
Different tier packages of tickets will earn participants different levels of bonuses and prizes, including a pick-up meal prepped by the executive chef at Somerby. The money goes toward helping Ronald McDonald House continue to make a difference in the lives of families seeking medical care for their children in Rochester. "If your family experienced a devastating medical diagnosis, what would you want for them? Would you want for them to have a place to stay where they're loved and cared for and all their needs are met? I think we all would love that. The House does just that. It's an incredible place of community and healing and provides basic needs as well," says Fagan."
There is still time to buy tickets. Different packages will earn you different prizes and bonuses, such as a pick-up meal prepped by the executive chef at Somerby to eat while you enjoy the event.
Although attendees will be tuning in from their screens at home, one of the highlights of the event will be the same: hearing the story of a family who has been impacted by the House.
"This year's story is incredible. The family that we're featuring, their story just I can't even believe it. It's so powerful and really speaks to the incredible collaboration between Mayo Clinic and Ronald McDonald House," says Fagan.