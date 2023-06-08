Heartbroken Mabel residents mourn Madeline Kingsbury

MABEL, Minn. - Friends and family aren't the only ones taking the news of Madeline Kingsbury's death hard.
The town of Mabel is also feeling the loss. Mabel was a key area in the search for Kingsbury, with several search parties using it as a home base.
Madeline Kingsbury has been in the hearts of most of the town's residents since her disappearance on March 31st. Signs have been posted around local businesses for months. The town is now hanging blue ribbons from lamp posts in remembrance of her.
Shirley Landsom, a bartender in Mabel, isn't surprised how invested the town became in her search.
"Everybody knows everybody in a small town," she said. "Everyone was concerned and wanted to help if they could."
Madeline Kingsbury's remains were discovered about 10 minutes north of Mabel on a secluded road off Highway 43 on Wednesday. The short distance made the news hit close to home for many searchers.
"Everybody has family," said Rick Aske, a Mabel firefighter who was heavily involved in the searches. "That's why I [helped search]. I have many friends who have kids. I would've done the same for them."
As the search for Kingsbury transitions into seeking justice for Kingsbury, the town can only offer its condolences to her friends and family. They hope the end of the search and the outcome of the case can finally bring some closure.