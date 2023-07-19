Hearing delayed two months in Maddi Kingsbury murder case

WINONA, Minn. – The court case against the accused killer of Madeline Kingsbury is being delayed.
An omnibus hearing, where a plea is normally entered, had been scheduled for Wednesday but both the prosecution and defense attorneys asked the judge to postpone it.
Adam Fravel is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Kingsbury. In asking to delay the omnibus hearing, one of his defense attorneys said they expect another 400 pages of discovery to be disclosed and the prosecution says the results of new testing done by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension won’t be back until mid-August.
The judge has now set the omnibus hearing for September 22.