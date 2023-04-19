Healthcare workers experiencing high rates of workplace violence

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Health care facilities across America are witnessing a rise in workplace violence against medical professionals.
73% of non-fatal work-related injuries happen in healthcare, ranking the industry as the number one work field with the most workplace injuries.
Last year, 1,431 accounts of physical assault were reported to the Mayo Clinic's security team. The hospital says the pandemic worsened the issue with illness burdens throughout the pandemic directly correlating with violent episodes. Patients with dementia and individuals suffering from drug and alcohol abuse are the leading violent offenders.
18% of victims who have experienced work place violence have considered leaving their job due to the incident.
"Based on staffing of the various positions within healthcare that we're currently dealing with, everyone should open their eyes at that and figure out that this is a really big deal that we need to start to wrap our heads around. We can't have people exodus from medical professions because of violence against them," said Mayo Clinic Staff Safety Officer, Dr. Casey Clements.
Clements recommends other healthcare facilities to assemble a safety committee with representatives from security, administration, nurses, and physicians.